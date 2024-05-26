Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

