American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $429,780.00 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.