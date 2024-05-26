American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) EVP Sells $113,104.65 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Public Education Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $309.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 34.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

