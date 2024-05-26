American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEO. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.44.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $23.16 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.