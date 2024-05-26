Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.33. 11,403,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.