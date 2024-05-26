Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 87,846 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,846 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 863,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,340. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.