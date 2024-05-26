Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 20,549 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 61,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

