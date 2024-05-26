Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 119,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

