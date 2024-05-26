ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,535 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ADT by 33.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,309 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,729 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ADT by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,305 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ADT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,421 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.56. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

