81 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 63.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $807.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $765.47 and a 200 day moving average of $692.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $820.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.