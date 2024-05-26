681 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.30. 1,583,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.36 and its 200 day moving average is $371.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

