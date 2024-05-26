53,962 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

VST stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. 8,333,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $104.12.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

