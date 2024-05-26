35,054 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.1 %

WSM traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.81. 1,004,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,239. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

