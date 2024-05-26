2,860 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.