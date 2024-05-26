200,644 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.46% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.23. 305,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

