148 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MongoDB by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 147,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MongoDB by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.5 %

MDB traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.98. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

