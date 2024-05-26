10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $99,314.10 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Bank of America cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.