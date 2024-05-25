Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on ATRenew Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ATRenew in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ATRenew’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ATRenew’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.25.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

