Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $978,413.16 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Yelp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,372 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 245.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

