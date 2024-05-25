Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Sell Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their sell rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday Stock Down 15.3 %

WDAY stock traded down $39.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.94 and its 200-day moving average is $268.90. Workday has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 378.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Workday by 83.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 53.7% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,906,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

