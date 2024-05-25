Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $293.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Shares of WDAY traded down $39.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.91. 15,622,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Workday by 10.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

