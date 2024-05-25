WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

