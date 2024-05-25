Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 456,872 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,872 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $145,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $76.68. 9,348,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,180,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

