Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $160.02 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $160,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $948,676,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,482,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,463,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,482,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,463,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,344 shares of company stock valued at $184,877,874. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.