Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

