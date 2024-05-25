Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Viad has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $719.48 million, a PE ratio of -89.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.11 million. Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. Analysts expect that Viad will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viad by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viad by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

