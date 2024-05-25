Vaughn Taylor Buys 150,000 Shares of IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn Taylor acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$339,000.00 ($226,000.00).
IperionX Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 8.97.
About IperionX
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IperionX
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.