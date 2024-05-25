Van Amstel Arnout Ploos Purchases 80,000 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zura Bio Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Zura Bio Limited has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zura Bio by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 244,040 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zura Bio

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.