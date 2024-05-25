Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading Down 1.7%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.
