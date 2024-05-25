Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Underperform”

National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$84.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.42.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting C$77.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,132,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$79.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The company has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.