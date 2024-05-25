TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.03-4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

