Tidemark LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,118,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 352,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,641. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

