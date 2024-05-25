Tidemark LLC Buys New Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $679,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

