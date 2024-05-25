Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 279 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,175,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.98. 132,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.