Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CAO Sells $200,818.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $5,525,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 235,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

