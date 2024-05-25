Telsey Advisory Group Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $49.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

