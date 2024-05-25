Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Director Norman Bell Keevil Sells 100,000 Shares

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.13, for a total transaction of C$7,313,000.00.
Teck Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of TECK.A stock opened at C$70.16 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$44.46 and a twelve month high of C$74.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.42.
About Teck Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.