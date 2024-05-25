Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Director Norman Bell Keevil Sells 100,000 Shares

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.13, for a total transaction of C$7,313,000.00.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TECK.A stock opened at C$70.16 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$44.46 and a twelve month high of C$74.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.42.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

