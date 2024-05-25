Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

