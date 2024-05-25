Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading Down 5.7%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 36 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Sydbank A/S Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Sydbank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5971 per share. This is a boost from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.