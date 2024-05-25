Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.42.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.