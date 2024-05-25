StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

NYSE:SENS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Further Reading

