StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:SENS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
