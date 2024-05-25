Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 17,909 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 12,988 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

