Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 1.5%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 51,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 121,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

