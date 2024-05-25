Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 11.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.22.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 150.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.