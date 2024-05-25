SITE Centers Corp. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

