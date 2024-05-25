Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.98) to GBX 425 ($5.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.34).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 463.20 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £697.07 million, a P/E ratio of 487.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.50 ($12.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 562.12.

In other news, insider Mark Pain purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($22,572.45). In related news, insider Sally Williams bought 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,375.44 ($5,561.06). Also, insider Mark Pain purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($22,572.45). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,668 shares of company stock worth $3,718,116. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

