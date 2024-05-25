Sean William Stuart Sells 10,000 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$255,100.00.
Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$25.05 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$16.24 and a one year high of C$26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
