SALT One Day Volume Tops $10,697.38 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $10,697.38 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,026.16 or 0.99974144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00108936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003648 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02471635 USD and is up 29.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10,349.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.