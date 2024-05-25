Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Sells £46,905.29 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 28,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £46,905.29 ($59,615.26).

Adam Richard Westwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £42,734.24 ($54,313.98).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SBRE stock opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.16. The stock has a market cap of £426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,454.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

SBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.68) to GBX 216 ($2.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

