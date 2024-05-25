Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$65.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. National Bankshares increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.42.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.07. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

